9/11 tribute lights won't shine this year in NYC due to COVID-19 concerns

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.
The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.
Next month's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will feature side-by-side ceremonies in Manhattan after a charity founded to honor the memory of a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center said it will hold its own commemoration of the attacks so that family members can read the victims' names.
Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to hold an alternative ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which hosts a ceremony every year on the memorial plaza at the trade center site, announced that family members won't read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
