A 1st look at the lower LA River project

Here are the first glimpses of what might be the future of the lower Los Angeles River.In 2015, California lawmakers set up a group to look at redeveloping the lower Los Angeles River from the city of Vernon to the Port of Long Beach.The first three areas of the project are now in the planning stage. The areas are: The Rio Hondo Confluence, Cudahy River Park and the area south of Willow Street.Changes include floating boardwalks, bridge parks, access ramps, multi-use paths and bird-watching platforms.The Lower L.A. River Revitalization Plan, when completed, will be adopted into the larger Los Angeles River Master Plan.