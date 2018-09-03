SOCIETY

Disney California Adventure to replace 'A Bug's Land' with Marvel-themed area

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland will close its "A Bug's Life"-inspired attraction at Disney California Adventure Tuesday to make way for the brand new Marvel superhero-themed area. (Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland will close its "A Bug's Life"-inspired attraction at Disney California Adventure Tuesday to make way for the brand new Marvel superhero-themed area.

The area, inspired by the Pixar film, "A Bug's Life," opened in 2002, featuring attractions related to the animated movie.

Attractions such as Heimlich's Chew Chew Train, Flik's Flyers, Francis' Ladybug Boogie and the 3-D show "It's Tough to Be a Bug!" will close with the area.

In its place will be a new superhero land, featuring characters from Marvel Comics.

The new attraction is set to open in 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneydisneylandcaliforniaAnaheimCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
More Society
Top Stories
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
Woman hospitalized after being shot at San Gabriel home
Law enforcement make 56 arrests in Riverside County sweep
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
Show More
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
Lawsuit dropped against off-duty officer who fired gun in OC
More News