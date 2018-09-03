Disneyland will close its "A Bug's Life"-inspired attraction at Disney California Adventure Tuesday to make way for the brand new Marvel superhero-themed area.The area, inspired by the Pixar film, "A Bug's Life," opened in 2002, featuring attractions related to the animated movie.Attractions such as Heimlich's Chew Chew Train, Flik's Flyers, Francis' Ladybug Boogie and the 3-D show "It's Tough to Be a Bug!" will close with the area.In its place will be a new superhero land, featuring characters from Marvel Comics.The new attraction is set to open in 2020.