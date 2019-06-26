ABC7 Celebrates WorldPride NYC 2019

In June 1969, the Stonewall uprising was a series of violent confrontations between police and gay rights activists outside the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village.
Although there were gay rights organizations and protests before Stonewall, many consider it the birth of the LGBTQ+ pride movement.
To commemorate Stonewall, the WorldPride committee is bringing their international celebration to the United States for the first time. New York is playing host city to the WorldPride festivities for the entire month of June.
Millions of visitors are expected to participate in what's being billed as the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ rights ever, which culminates with the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30.
The show will feature the organizers of the NYC Pride March and we'll hear from celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Ciarra, RuPaul, MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter about the importance of this year's celebrations.
The presentation will also look back at the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, and we'll hear from some of those who witnessed the Stonewall uprising first-hand.
