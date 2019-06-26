LGBTQ Pride

ABC7 Celebrates WorldPride NYC 2019

NEW YORK -- This month, the world remembers the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City, and this weekend, ABC7 will bring you a series of live reports and specials commemorating the LGBTQ+ milestone.

In June 1969, the Stonewall uprising was a series of violent confrontations between police and gay rights activists outside the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village.

Although there were gay rights organizations and protests before Stonewall, many consider it the birth of the LGBTQ+ pride movement.

To commemorate Stonewall, the WorldPride committee is bringing their international celebration to the United States for the first time. New York is playing host city to the WorldPride festivities for the entire month of June.

Millions of visitors are expected to participate in what's being billed as the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ rights ever, which culminates with the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30.

  • ABC7's Karl Schmid will have live reports from WorldPride on editions of Eyewitness News, Friday, June 28 - Sunday, June 30.


  • ABC News will have special pre-parade coverage of the NYC Pride March Sunday, June 30 at 8 a.m. PT on ABC News Live, on the ABC News App and at ABC News on any streaming device.


  • Our sister station, ABC7 in New York, is the official broadcast partner for WorldPride. You can catch their live coverage of the NYC Pride March, Sunday June 30, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT on their web site.


  • Sunday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., ABC7 will air a special program entitled "ABC7 Celebrates WorldPride NYC."


    • The show will feature the organizers of the NYC Pride March and we'll hear from celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Ciarra, RuPaul, MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter about the importance of this year's celebrations.

    The presentation will also look back at the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, and we'll hear from some of those who witnessed the Stonewall uprising first-hand.

    Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7pride.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societypridelgbtqlgbtq pridenew york citypride monthnew york
    LGBTQ PRIDE
    AIDS Monument celebrates 25th Anniversary
    Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
    World Pride NYC culminates month of Stonewall commemorations
    Millions convene in New York City to celebrate WorldPride
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
    Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
    Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
    4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
    Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
    New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
    Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
    Show More
    Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
    VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
    Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
    Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
    25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
    More TOP STORIES News