ABC7 hosting 'Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You've seen the jarring headlines, especially in recent weeks: Violent, racist attacks against Asian-Americans
right here in California.
On Thursday Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., Eyewitness News is hosting the livestream event "Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias."
The discussion will be hosted by ABC7's David Ono. Joining him will be these experts:Tamlyn Tomita, actress and activistBing Chen, founder of Gold House, a nonprofit that provides support to the Asian and Pacific Islander populations around the worldJeffrey Abrams, with the Anti-Defamation League of Los AngelesConnie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice
You can watch the livestream at 1 p.m. Thursday in the media player above.
You can also watch live by downloading the ABC7 streaming apps
for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android.
