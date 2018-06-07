ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes Glendora woman running to raise money, awareness for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Katie Strong is making a statement with her feet and her heart by running across the nation to raise awareness and money for veterans. (KABC)

By
GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Glendora woman is making a statement with her feet and her heart. Katie Strong is running across the nation to raise awareness and money for veterans.

Forty years ago, Strong ran across the country to raise awareness for women in the Olympics. Now, she's doing it again to raise funds for U.S. veterans.

"The marathon for the Olympics was denied to women, because they didn't feel that we could run that distance, and so I thought if I run 26 miles a day across the country, then they'll have to admit that women can run a marathon in the Olympics," Strong said.

Six years later in the 1984 Olympics, women's marathon was introduced as an Olympic sport, and the U.S. took the gold.

Imagine running one and a half marathons every day for over two months - that's precisely what Strong plans to do.

"I'll be running 30 to 40 miles each day this time. As a fundraising and awareness effort, I'm running across the United States, 3,000 miles from the West Coast to the Arlington National Cemetery, and from there to the U.S. Capitol, I'll be running the last leg with friends and family and veterans," Strong said.

As a clinical psychologist, Strong is familiar with PTSD and mental illness issues. She was shocked to discover that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

"Service dogs are one of the best interventions to help military veterans with PTSD," Strong said.

But with thousands of veterans on the wait list, it can often take a couple of years to get a service dog.

"I can't help but think that some of those 22 would still be here if they had a service dog, because some of the things those dogs do for the veterans, it's just almost miraculous," Strong said.

Many of Strong's family members fought for our country.

"My father, stepfather and father-in-law were all military. They were very different, and they set aside those differences to help one another and to help our country, and so that's where I got the idea for 'USA Strong,'" she said, describing

If you want to donate do USA Strong for Veterans, visit Strong's GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/usa-strong-for-veterans.

Two of Strong's four sons will accompany her on the 75-day cross-country fundraising effort. They will plant 22 flags to represent the 22 veterans that we lose to suicide each day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 SalutesveteransPTSDmental healthmilitarymarathonsrunning
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News