ABC7 is proud to broadcast the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day parade on Sunday.It's the nation's largest and oldest Latin parade and it's heading into its 72nd year.Jovana Lara and Danny Romero will host and bring all the sights and sounds as dancers, bands and floats make their way through the heart of East L.A.It will be a special edition of Vista L.A. You can watch the parade live on Sunday at 10 a.m. on ABC7.