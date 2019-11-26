viral video

'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries to mom after requesting Taylor Swift song

FLOYD KNOBS, Ind. -- Amazon's Alexa is supposed to make life easier for its users, but that was not the case for 5-year-old Daisy, who came running out of her bedroom, crying to her mother after Alexa allegedly "yelled" at her for requesting a Taylor Swift song.

Lauren, Daisy's mother, was shocked when her daughter came running into the living room with "her fingers in her ears, freaking the heck out, scared to death," she told Storyful.

Moments before Lauren began filming, Daisy had gone into her bedroom. Daisy said she asked Alexa to play Taylor Swift, but the deadpan virtual assistant refused the request. Apparently, Alexa's refusal was a bit too loud and harsh for Daisy, reducing the youngster to tears.

Although initially concerned, Lauren told Storyful she "turned the camera on when I found out that it was Alexa that was bullying her."

After a little while, Daisy stopped crying and her mom provided an update, saying, "she has made up with Alexa and the Taylor Swift can be heard in her room again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytaylor swiftfunny videochildrenviral videoabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros at NY subway station
Substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
California's worst bottleneck is right here in SoCal
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine road closure
10,000 free turkeys go to South LA families
Show More
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
Mountain lion P-77 discovered, radio-collared in Santa Monica Mountains
90-mph wind gusts slam Mammoth area ahead of major snow storm
More TOP STORIES News