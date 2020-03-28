Society

Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amazon delivery man was caught on video spitting on a package in the Hancock Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The recipient's Ring camera caught the man in the act, spitting, then smearing the spit with his hand on the package. The incident happened Thursday.

The Amazon worker then logs the delivery and leaves.

The recipient says he now wants the driver to be tested for COVID-19.

He told ABC7 that Amazon called him, apologized and gave him a $50 credit.

ABC7 was told the driver is no longer delivering Amazon packages.
