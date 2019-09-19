Anaheim boy battling leukemia gets to be cop for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In Orange County a lot of people worked together to make some dreams come true for a young boy.
Abdul is currently battling leukemia. And he loves all things related to the police.
So with some help from the Make-A-Wish foundation he got to spend the day as an honorary police officer in Anaheim.
"Abdul really wanted to be a cop," said Abdul's father, Mohammad Abedi. "Since day one he grew up and he started knowing stuff, he said I wanna be a cop. Then he got sick and after that it's all about the Make-a-Wish program."
His full day of police work included stops at locations like Knott's Berry Farm, the "Boogie Bump" attraction at John's Incredible Pizza and Angel Stadium. Then Officer Abdul got to celebrate his accomplishments with a grand return and a party at Anaheim police headquarters.
