Society

Anaheim boy battling leukemia gets to be cop for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In Orange County a lot of people worked together to make some dreams come true for a young boy.

Abdul is currently battling leukemia. And he loves all things related to the police.

So with some help from the Make-A-Wish foundation he got to spend the day as an honorary police officer in Anaheim.

"Abdul really wanted to be a cop," said Abdul's father, Mohammad Abedi. "Since day one he grew up and he started knowing stuff, he said I wanna be a cop. Then he got sick and after that it's all about the Make-a-Wish program."

His full day of police work included stops at locations like Knott's Berry Farm, the "Boogie Bump" attraction at John's Incredible Pizza and Angel Stadium. Then Officer Abdul got to celebrate his accomplishments with a grand return and a party at Anaheim police headquarters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyanaheimchildrenmake a wishpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Vacationers arrive to find Joshua Tree AirBnB burned down
VIDEO: P-61 chased by another lion before being fatally struck on 405
Wilmington gang-related shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded
3 arrested in thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
OC woman who ran "maternity tourism" business pleads guilty
Show More
Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old NJ girl lured into van
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump attends another fundraiser in LA, heads to San Diego
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Rancho Cucamonga stabbing victim was a dean at Mission College
More TOP STORIES News