'Art in the Age of Black Power' exhibit opens at The Broad

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Broad is opening a landmark exhibition, "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983." It will run March 23 through Sept. 1 and is the only West Coast stop for the touring exhibit.It was organized by London's Tate Museum, but it focuses on more than 60 African American artists, many of them from Los Angeles.It is the art of a turbulent 20 years in the civil rights movement. Black Power had been a term used before, but it came to symbolize the movement when Stokely Carmichael first used the phrase in 1966 during the March Against Fear in Mississippi. Activists split from the nonviolence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Soul of a Nation goes from civil rights and Black Power and finds them expressed in minimalism and abstract art. A centerpiece is a wooden sculpture of a clenched fist with two faces on the back titled, "Black Unity," by Elizabeth Catlett. It evokes the black-gloved fists raised by John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968.In honor of the exhibit, Quincy Jones curated an exclusive playlist on Apple Music.Special programs are planned throughout the run.Tickets can be purchased online and include admission to the always-free third floor galleries at The Broad.For more information:$18 for adults$12 for students 18+ with IDFree for 17 and underFree admission Thursdays 5-8 p.m. (last entry at 7 p.m.)