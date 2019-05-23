Los Angeles County DCFS left some kids in 'unsafe and abusive situations' for months, audit says

A disturbing report released by the state of California says the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has not adequately ensured the health and safety of all children in its care.
According to the report from the state Auditor Elaine Howle, DCFS has left some children in unsafe and abusive situations for months.
"Our assessment concludes that the department unnecessarily risks the health and safety of the children in its care because it does not consistently complete child abuse and neglect investigations, and related safety and risk assessments, on time or accurately," Howle said in a statement.
Among the findings:
-The department has not consistently completed child abuse and neglect investigations on time or accurately.
-Social workers did not always accurately identify safety threats in homes. Some social workers even prepared assessments without even visiting the child's home.
Palmdale Assemblyman Tom Lackey was one of the lawmakers who called for the audit, following the killing of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
