Society

Los Angeles County DCFS left some kids in 'unsafe and abusive situations' for months, audit says

By ABC7.com staff
A disturbing report released by the state of California says the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has not adequately ensured the health and safety of all children in its care.

According to the report from the state Auditor Elaine Howle, DCFS has left some children in unsafe and abusive situations for months.

"Our assessment concludes that the department unnecessarily risks the health and safety of the children in its care because it does not consistently complete child abuse and neglect investigations, and related safety and risk assessments, on time or accurately," Howle said in a statement.

Among the findings:
-The department has not consistently completed child abuse and neglect investigations on time or accurately.
-Social workers did not always accurately identify safety threats in homes. Some social workers even prepared assessments without even visiting the child's home.

Palmdale Assemblyman Tom Lackey was one of the lawmakers who called for the audit, following the killing of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countychild abusechild protective services
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News