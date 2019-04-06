'Avengers,' Disney CEO Bob Iger announce $5 million donation to children's hospitals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A super surprise for visitors at the Happiest Place on Earth: Stars from the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" were on hand at the Disneyland resort for a special announcement on Friday.Actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson joined chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger to celebrate the donation of more than $5 million in cash and toys to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses, including $1 million in cash from Disney to Starlight Children's Foundation."Kids at children's hospitals across the country will receive the newest 'Avengers' toys," said Iger during the announcement inside Disney California Adventure Park.The superheroes lent their voices in support of the effort."The kids around the world and then their families and siblings who are going through these situations are the true heroes and the true inspiration for us," said Hemsworth, who portrays "Thor" in the Marvel films.Fans lined the sidewalk hoping to catch a photo of one of their favorite "Avengers." After the announcement, the stars spent time shaking hands with children in the crowd."The kids that are here today are actually the ones that inspire us because you are the embodiment of what these characters are that we represent on screen," said Larson, who plays "Captain Marvel."After the ceremony, the stars joined kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Anaheim and Garden Grove to try out the new line of "Avengers" toys."I can't explain it, it's just... I'm so happy," said one of the kids, holding two bags of toys.The kids also got a chance to meet Larson. She gave hugs, took photos and handed out more toys to the group of excited kids."It's hard for me to speak because I'm so stoked and it's so weird," said 10-year-old Tyler Yesenosky. "I didn't know this was going to happen."The charity event supports The Walt Disney Company's signature philanthropic commitment, Disney Team of Heroes.