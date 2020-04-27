Society

Bay Area city official resigns after throwing cat during Zoom meeting

A Vallejo city official who was seen tossing a cat and drinking during an online planning commission meeting has reportedly resigned.
VALLEJO, Calif. -- A Vallejo city official who was seen tossing a cat and drinking during an online planning commission meeting has resigned, the Vallejo Times-Herald reports.

In a Zoom meeting held on Monday, Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer was seen on the lower left-hand corner of the screen saying, "first I would like to introduce my cat," with the feline making a short appearance before being tossed abruptly to the side.

VIDEO: Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer seen tossing cat off-screen during Zoom meeting
EMBED More News Videos

Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer was seen tossing his cat during an online Zoom meeting.



In an email, Platzer told the Vallejo Times-Herald on Saturday that he was stepping down immediately and apologized for his actions.

"I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted," Platzer wrote to the Times-Herald. "I serve at the pleasure of the council and no longer have that trust and backing. I extend my gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure. I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving. We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy."

The Times-Herald also reports the commissioner was drinking beer and was also heard making derogatory remarks after the meeting was over.

The city council was planning to take up a resolution to remove Platzer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiaviral videocatscaught on video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson to start offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents
Newport Beach to consider closing beaches on weekends
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Woman 'stunned' by crowded AA flight from New York to North Carolina
Lakewood WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Surprise car parade held in Simi Valley for fallen US Marine
Show More
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Hollywood residents hold dance party from their balconies
Experts weigh in on preparing pets for owners returning to work
West Coast Islamic Center in Orange County holds food drive
5 Fwy shut down for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge
More TOP STORIES News