The community of Thousand Oaks rallied together Sunday for a benefit concert at the Civic Arts Plaza, honoring the victims and survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.The concert, called Music Strong, was created to raise money to help the victims' families and survivors. On Nov. 7, a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar and Grill during a college event and killed 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant.Concert guests included Jason Mraz, Colbie Callait, Rita Wilson, Pablo Cruz, Rick Springfield, the owner of Borderline, survivors and victims' family members.The Ventura County Community Foundation collected the funds for the concert and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward those affected by the tragedy.