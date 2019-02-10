THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks community rallies for benefit concert that helps mass shooting victims' families, survivors

EMBED </>More Videos

The community of Thousand Oaks rallied together Sunday for a benefit concert at the Civic Arts Plaza, honoring the victims and survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The community of Thousand Oaks rallied together Sunday for a benefit concert at the Civic Arts Plaza, honoring the victims and survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

The concert, called Music Strong, was created to raise money to help the victims' families and survivors. On Nov. 7, a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar and Grill during a college event and killed 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant.

Concert guests included Jason Mraz, Colbie Callait, Rita Wilson, Pablo Cruz, Rick Springfield, the owner of Borderline, survivors and victims' family members.

The Ventura County Community Foundation collected the funds for the concert and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward those affected by the tragedy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societythousand oaks mass shootingconcertdonationscommunityThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
MLB pros help raise $1M to help wildfire victims
OC doctor accused of selling opioid prescriptions breaks his silence
OC doctor accused of illegally prescribing opioids pleads not guilty
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7.com
More thousand oaks mass shooting
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
World's first LGBTQ Mariachi
Girls' trips are good for your health, research says
More Society
Top Stories
Fullerton crash: 10 hospitalized after driver plows into pedestrians
Chase suspect found dead in Hansen Dam lake
Light rain system soaks SoCal
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Man fatally struck by suspected DUI driver near Disneyland
VIDEO: Burglars steal from West Covina home being fumigated
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Show More
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hemet
More News