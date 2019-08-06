Society

Blood bank calls on SoCal community for donations following mass shootings

In solidarity with the communities of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, LifeStream Blood Bank is making a financial donation and calling on blood donors to do their part.

Through Aug. 11, for every blood donation received at LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives, the blood bank says it will donate money to Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio-based foundations assisting the shooting victims and their families.

Walk-ins are welcome at all sites, which are open daily.

Click here for more information and to book an appointment.
