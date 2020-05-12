Coronavirus California

California Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Southern California to honor frontline workers

California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the state to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Look to the skies Wednesday, California.

Fighter jets with the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will take part in the salute starting at 10 a.m. The jets expect to fly over the Los Angeles area at around 11:45 a.m.

The F-15C Eagle fighter jets will take off from California Air National Guard Base in Fresno and fly over medical facilities in the state and in Southern California cities, including Los Angeles.

Other Southern California cities on the list include Montebello, Whittier, Long Beach, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Gardena, Lynwood and Huntington Park.

RELATED: Thunderbirds expected to fly over SoCal as part of US tour saluting frontline workers

California Air National Guard said in a press release residents in the areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes and should maintain physical distancing when watching. Officials ask people not to travel or gather in large groups at the landmarks and hospitals.

Pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations, including the Capitol, California Office of Emergency services and the headquarters for the California Highway Patrol Academy.

The jets are expected to be back in Fresno at around 12:20 p.m.

Other regions pilots will pass by include the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area and cities such as Reedley, Selma, Madera, Sacramento, Merced, Richmond, Oakland, San Jose, Monterey and Clovis.
