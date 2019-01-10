EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5043721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California has been granted a reprieve from rules that could have prevented millions of Californians from flying anywhere without a passport or other federally accepted ID.

California's Department of Motor Vehicles says it needs $40 million more from the state legislature, and if it doesn't get it, the agency warns wait times could get even longer.The DMV said the extra money will help it issue more than 22 million federal Real ID cards. The legislature has 30 days to consider DMV's request.The DMV has been under fire for long lines and voter registration errors. It's under a state audit. Its former director, Jean Shiomoto, retired last month.Gov. Gavin Newsom says the agency has been "chronically mismanaged" and is failing in its mission to serve customers.As part of the governor's pledge to modernize the DMV, he appointed Marybel Batjer to lead a "strike team" focused on finding new DMV leadership and recommending reforms to improve service.Batjer is the secretary of the state government operations agency and will retain that job during her six-month role at the DMV.