California woman wields stun gun while accusing family of 'acting like Black people' in 'white neighborhood'

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. -- A Black family living in Northern California's Discovery Bay is speaking out after experiencing a white neighbor commanding them to "stop acting Black" in their "white neighborhood" while wielding a stun gun.Gerritt Jones and his family have lived in the serene neighborhood for 12 years and say they've never had any issues involving the woman they identify as Adana Dean, who lives across the street."Unfortunately that's the reality of being black in America," says Gerritt.In surveillance video and cell phone video provided to ABC7's sister station KGO-TV by the Jones family, you can hear Adana say "You know what? You guys are acting like Black people and you should act like white people."She goes on to say in another clip "You're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"Adana then can be heard on video saying she was raised in Oklahoma City "where there were tons of Black people."When she is questioned by Gerritt's sister Jarielle, Adana replies, "you're acting like people who aren't normal."When asked what she must've meant by her statement, Gerritt says "normal to her is people who will lay down and submit to unfortunately her white privilege and white supremacy."The Jones' say in the 12-years living in the neighborhood their interactions with the Deans have been pleasant. Including an earlier encounter on Monday, when when Gerritt and his 13-year-old son Zayire took Dice for a walk. Surveillance video shows Adana petting Dice.KGO-TV anchor Dion Lim then crossed the street, to get the Deans' side of the story. Mr. Dean opened the door and acknowledged his wife Adana was the one seen in the Jones' surveillance and cell phone videos but didn't want to speak on camera claiming "this was a minor incident" and shut the door.While uncomfortable, the Jones' are not afraid. They say keeping calm was paramount."She had a stun gun and if my sister or any of them got physical with her, the story would've been this Black family is assaulting this white lady in the streets," says Gerritt.They are choosing to turn this incident into a learning lesson for their family and all Black Americans."I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is. I hope that people all over the country learn from this see that this can't be tolerated," says Gerritt.Zayaire and the family also now have a new slogan."We're going to act Black in our white neighborhood," Zayire says as they all chuckle.The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff sent this statement to KGO-TV:The family tells KGO-TV Dice wasn't off leash in their neighborhood.