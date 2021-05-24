Society

CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' referring to non-US citizens

EMBED <>More Videos

CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' to describe non-US citizens

The term "alien" may soon be replaced in the language of California laws, thanks to Assembly Bill 1096.

The bill, introduced by San Fernando Valley Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, passed the State Assembly Thursday in a unanimous bipartisan vote.

Luz calls the term -- used to describe non U-S citizens -- derogatory and dehumanizing.

MORE | ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
EMBED More News Videos

Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants from different parts of the world arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. So, what is happening right now?


It has been used in California law since 1937.

The bill calls for it to be replaced with more appropriate language such as "foreign national."



MORE | After outcry, Joe Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden plans to lift his predecessor's historically low cap on refugees by next month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacitizenshippoliticslegalimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aiden Leos' memory honored by OC school where he was student
LA County to lift capacity limits, other restrictions June 15
LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week
More than 20 arrests in 2nd night of Huntington Beach street party
1 killed in multi-vehicle Reseda crash caught on video
Man arrested in car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
North Hollywood High School team wins National Science Bowl
Show More
New Airstream travel trailer features built-in 'work from home' space
LAUSD rally held as some parents push back against UTLA's demands
Simone Biles becomes 1st woman to land Yurchenko double pike
Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
Family of boy, 6, killed on OC freeway wants to offer reward
More TOP STORIES News