CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' referring to non-US citizens

The bill, introduced by San Fernando Valley Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, passed the State Assembly Thursday in a unanimous bipartisan vote.
Luz calls the term -- used to describe non U-S citizens -- derogatory and dehumanizing.
MORE | ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
It has been used in California law since 1937.
The bill calls for it to be replaced with more appropriate language such as "foreign national."
