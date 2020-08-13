Society

Video shows California officer save man in wheelchair from being struck by train

A police officer from Lodi, California is being called a hero for pulling a man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

Officer Erica Urrea was near the tracks when she saw him.

The heart-pounding video shows Officer Urrea try to free the man's wheelchair after it got stuck in the train tracks.

With seconds to spare she is able to pull the man far enough out of his wheelchair before the train crashes into it.

The 66-year-old man hurt his leg but is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaviral videorescuetrainscaught on cameraviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Disney World opening COVID-19 testing site for employees, public
Show More
South LA mother arrested for death of 4-year-old daughter
EDD scam: IE woman's stolen information used to collect thousands
LA County sees 1st West Nile death of the year
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
More TOP STORIES News