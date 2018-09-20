SOCIETY

California DMV offices experience technical issues

DMV field offices experienced technical issues at locations around the state of California on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices experienced technical issues at locations around the state on Thursday.

The agency said at about 11 a.m. that it fixed the router issue and the locations are now back up and processing customer transactions.

The DMV had tweeted about two hours prior about the technical problem. It recommended that customers take care of DMV business online or at self-service terminals.

There's no word on which specific locations were affected.

In recent months, the DMV has been working to reduce wait times. At an office in Costa Mesa, people were complaining of long lines amid the announcement.
