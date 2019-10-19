Society

Car wash in Ohio doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- A car wash in Ohio is doubling down as a haunted house and giving customers some clean, scary fun.

Customers can enjoy the spooky experience while riding through Rainforest Car Wash, according to ABC affiliate WEWS.

Actors dressed in Halloween costumes serve two purposes: wiping down the cars and scaring the customers.

"We have people in various positions throughout the tunnel peeling soap away, scaring people, we have various props and scenes set up," one of the employees said.

The frightening car wash costs $20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiohalloweenactorcar care tipsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in North Hills
Newsom pardons 3 immigrants facing deportation
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
Hillary Clinton says Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate for third-party run
1 man killed in North Hills shooting, police say
Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border
Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of CT road
Show More
2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast
250 pounds of pot collected by LAPD after deadly shooting at luxury DTLA building
Law enforcement fighting release of sex offender in Joshua Tree
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
APLA Health clinic in Long Beach steps up in fight against HIV/AIDS
More TOP STORIES News