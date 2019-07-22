Society

Man caught on camera walking into store naked to get coffee

By Eyewitness News
BENNINGTON, Vermont -- It may be hot out there, but one man might have gone a little too far in his quest to keep comfortable.

This past week, a customer walked into a specialty grocery store in Bennington, Vermont completely naked.

The Pennsylvania man asked the woman behind the counter where the coffee was. She told him and he proceeded to make a cup.

He then asked if she knew any good local swimming spots.

The clerk stayed calm, gave him a recommendation and he was on his way. The store owner, Ryan Hassett, says this was a first for the establishment.

Though it is not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hoped this would not be the start of a trend.

"I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff," he said. "I'm not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturale."
