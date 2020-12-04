All Good News

Cerritos teen sends handmade messages of hope to lift spirits of COVID-19 patients, health care workers

A Cerritos teenager's handmade messages are a simple, but personal way to thank health care workers at the forefront of the pandemic.
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- They're called "Caring Cards" and it's a way to say thank you during these trying times.

It's a simple, but personal way to say thanks to health care workers at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis. "Caring Cards" are handmade, each with a message of hope, or thanks for frontline medical workers and their patients dealing with the pandemic.

Asha Greenidge of Cerritos is the driving force behind "Caring Cards," a project that turned into a school-wide commitment.

"I just felt really lucky, and so I was inspired to help those less fortunate in the hospital," said Greenidge.

It's a project she started at home that has now grown to include classmates at Mayfair High School in the Bellflower Unified School District.

"She's gotten support and inspired a lot of her classmates, especially her teammates, she plays volleyball, and all of her teammates have joined her," said school counselor Horalia Montes.

Her friends are adding their own thoughts of encouragement with cards that can turn a smile, and let others know they are not alone.
