Art installation in honor of Chadwick Boseman now on display at Downtown Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

The new art installation, called "King Chad," was created by Nikkolas Smith, who says the art was a full-circle moment for him as a former Disney Imagineer.

Smith says he is so thankful to be able to honor Boseman's life and purpose in this way and says he is grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of his journey as an artist.



"As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children's hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments," Smith, a Houston native, said in an artist statement on display next to the installation. "Seeing Chadwick's heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T'Challa. Long Live The King."

The art installation is located on the west side of Downtown Disney in front of the former ESPN Zone.

