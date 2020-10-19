child rescued

Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru lane

COLUMBUS, Georgia -- A Chick-fil-A worker is proving that there's more to his job than taking orders and replying to thank yous with "My pleasure."

Zack Kokenzie, whose nickname is "Cowboy," jumped into the saddle - so to speak - and saved a child from choking while in the drive-thru lane.

On Oct. 12, he was serving customers during the lunch rush in Columbus, Georgia, when he made the rescue.

According to the restaurant's Facebook post, a father noticed his child choking in his SUV when a seatbelt was wrapped around the kid's neck.

Kokenzie heard the screams and rushed to help. He used a pair of scissors to cut through the seatbelt.

The restaurant adds that Kokenzie is an Eagle Scout whose training came at the right place at the right time.

SEE ALSO: 1 Chick-fil-A offering free chicken for your extra change
EMBED More News Videos

Virginia Chick-fil-a will exchange free food for coins.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiachild rescued
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD RESCUED
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Officers rescue 3-year-old drowning in pool
Boy escapes close encounter with shark thanks to officer
Man catches toddler flung from balcony during apartment fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paramount Studios employee suspected of sexual assault arrested after barricade at lot
Fire intentionally set inside Baldwin Park ballot box: Officials
Missing Woodland Hills mother found safe in Zion National Park
CA voter registration deadline is today
Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves in NLCS Game 7
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty
Show More
President Trump visits Orange County for fundraiser
Police open fire after witnessing shooting near USC, LAPD says
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Armenian community holds rally in OC near Trump's fundraiser
New video released in Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News