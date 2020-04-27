Company is helping people with hearing loss communicate with loved ones

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The ClearCaptions phone allows anyone with hearing loss to communicate by using a system that shows words on screen when someone is speaking.
With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone inside ClearCaptions, Inglewood representative, Tiffani Warren, said being able to communicate is more important now than ever.
"With people being on the inside, they have to reach out to family members and relatives," said Warren, Title IV ADA Specialist for ClearCaptions.
Veteran Charles E. Battle said the ClearCaptions device has been especially beneficial because he doesn't have very many family members Los Angeles.
"It's just like having a secretary," said veteran, Charles E. Battle. "It's just like having someone that is looking after you."
"My family is able to call and leave me messages around the country in Alabama, my daughter is in Virginia," Battle said. "This is a lifesaver for me."
Because of Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act, this service from ClearCaptions is free for whoever needs it.
"You can connect to your loved ones to your doctors, to anyone who you need to communicate with," Warren said. "We're gifting you the power of communication at no additional cost."
Warren said prior to the pandemic, she would hand deliver and install the devices for her clients, but not installation looks a little different.
The company sends the devices in the mail and then helps install them over the phone. Warren said she also still calls and checks on all of her clients at least once a week.
"We're calling every single day, not only to make sure that the phone is working OK, and up to par," Warren said. "But to make sure our clients know that we're thinking about things during these troubling times."
"No other system I've seen that they will call and see how you doing and are you OK," Battle said.
The service comes as a cellphone, a landline or an iPhone app.
ClearCaptions is available in all 50 states to anyone who needs it by going to clearcaptions.com/sign-me-up.
