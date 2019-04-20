Cool Kid Vian De La Torre gives helping hand at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you ever been confused or lost in a large airport? Los Angeles International Airport visitors are fortunate to have Vian De La Torre as an LAXceeders volunteer."A lot of the questions people ask me are, 'Where can I find ground transportation, where can I get my Uber, how do I get to this place?' So you just tell them where to go or if they're transferring flights, I just tell them this terminal is this way or you can go through this way. Also, a lot of people ask about food," Vian said.So why does Vian, a junior in high school, spend two Saturdays per month volunteering at LAX?"It's just a good sense of the fulfillment when people are like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much. I didn't know where I was going.' And just knowing that I made their trip a little bit easier because, yeah, like, the airport, a lot of people don't understand how it works," she said. "They're just too scared to ask, but when they say thank you, really, it's a great feeling."Vian said she hopes to gain impact marketing and public relations experience from her work at the airport."I'm focused on impact marketing and public relations but it has more to relate to the airport than anything. The LAXceeders Program is about helping the guests make their trip easier, and it's about understanding people and how to get them the help they need the quickest, which is exactly what impact marketing is about -- it's how to get the product to be bought by consumers," she explained.Helping people get where they're going makes Vian this week's Cool Kid."It's really cool," she said about her recognition. "I watch ABC, like, all the time with my parents and stuff so that's really cool. Really proud of it."