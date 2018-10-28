SOCIETY

Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

A Michigan photographer who captured a magical moment in Yosemite said Saturday that he found the mystery couple he'd been searching for.

Matthew Dippel posted to his Facebook on Oct. 17 that he was looking for a couple after he'd captured their proposal when he took a photo of Taft Point the day before.

He said he'd started taking pictures when the proposal unfolded before his eyes. After posting the image, the search for the couple went viral, with his post receiving more than 20,000 shares.

On Saturday, he posted an update that he'd found the happy couple, Charlie Bear and his fiancee Melissa, who live in Alhambra.

Dippel learned he'd captured the couple's second proposal, which he said was "the more special and official one in Charlie's words."

"I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, and maybe one day we will finally meet in person," he said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyosemitewedding proposalphotographysocial mediafacebookviralsearchNorthern CaliforniaAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
SOCIETY
Surfers compete in annual costume contest as they shred waves
Exhibit featuring Port of Long Beach photos opens at Expo Arts Center
Students, school staff donate hair to charity in Aliso Viejo
Dia de los Muertos art installations up in Grand Park
LA Comic Con brings in the cosplayers
More Society
Top Stories
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect tells police he wanted all Jews to die
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
2 injured after aircraft makes emergency landing in Santa Paula
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
Grandma, granddaughter killed in San Gabriel hit-and-run
15-month-old child, mother found safe in Claremont after Amber Alert issued
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Game 5 World Series preview
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Show More
Amber Alert issued to SoCal residents after 4-year-old girl abducted
Trump criticizes Dodgers' Roberts on Twitter over Game 4 moves
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
Deputy wounds man allegedly armed with assault rifle in South Bay
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
More News