Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven in hopes of getting lucky lotto tickets

Some people with superstitions consider a Chino Hills 7-Eleven to be a lucky one, especially after a winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Powerball was sold. (KABC)

By
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Whenever lottery jackpots start to grow, so does the line at the 7-Eleven in Chino Hills.

The reason? Some people with superstitions consider the convenience store to be a lucky one. In fact, the sign out front said it's the luckiest 7-Eleven in the world.

"Every time I show up here, there's a lot of people," one customer said.

On Jan. 13, 2016, the store was pandemonium after one of three winning tickets for a record $1.6 billion jackpot was sold there.

Michelle Younger remembers that jackpot well. She said that was the one time she forgot to buy tickets for her office pool. She said she won't make that mistake again.

Somewhat lost in the weeds with the $900 million Mega Millions jackpot is the $345 million Powerball jackpot.

But some people weren't at the store for luck.

"No. It's just a sign. I tell you the true sign that it's a lucky store is a deposit slip that you'll see that I have next week going to the bank," customer Gary Daniels said, jokingly.
