Dad books Christmas Eve flights so flight attendant daughter doesn't have to spend holiday alone

A father whose flight attendant daughter was scheduled to work on Christmas Eve decided to fly alongside her so she wouldn't have to spend the holiday away from family.

The father-daughter moment then went viral after photos of the duo were posted to Facebook.

Hal Vaughan's daughter is a Delta flight attendant.

She had to work through the holiday, so Vaughan booked himself on the flights she was working.

A fellow passenger on one of the flights -- 31-year-old Mike Levy from Toledo, Ohio -- shared the story on Facebook, calling Vaughan a "fantastic father."



"I thought that it was extremely special of him to do for his daughter, so that she didn't have to spend Christmas Eve alone," Levy told ABC News.

Levy said Vaughan booked a total of six flights.

The heartwarming post has garnered more than 30,000 shares.

Pierce Vaughn, the flight attendant, shared the Facebook post, writing, "Dad's first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle)."

holiday christmas christmas eve travel flight attendant
