HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood were greeted with a protest on Monday.Two Earth Day demonstrators climbed the globe near the theme park entrance and wouldn't get down.They sat on top of the globe and waved green flags, demanding Hollywood do more about climate change.The water below was even dyed red.Eventually, first responders used a ladder truck to secure the protesters and walk them down to solid ground, where they were taken into custody.