Dia de los Muertos art installations up in Grand Park

Fifty Día de los Muertos altars are on display at Grand Park. Local artists and community groups created the altars and art installations.The downtown park hosted a traditional Noche de Ofrenda (Night of Offering) ceremony at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The night coincided with Grand Park's weekend celebration.The free event included performances by traditional dancers representing Aztecan, Oaxacan and Michoacán cultures. Guided tours of the artwork, altars and traditions of the holiday were also free.The altars will be on display through Nov. 4.