SOCIETY

Brown, murky and smelly water continues to plague Compton, Willowbrook residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in Compton and Willowbrook said despite what Sativa Water District officials are saying - their water is still murky, brown and now it smells. (KABC)

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A few months ago, water in hundreds of Compton and Willowbrook homes came out brown and murky. But now, the people in charge of keeping the water clean said the quality has "improved tremendously."

The Sativa Los Angeles County Water District said since April, it's flushed out sediment from old iron pipes and pumped water from a clean well.

All of this would be great news for Jenoveva Carmago - if her water wasn't still brown. But not only is it brown, it has brown bits inside of it and smells, she said.

She is one of many people continually fighting to get cleaner water even though officials said it's safe to drink.

"I'm not able to shower my kids with this water because they don't want to. We don't brush our teeth. We don't wash with this water," Carmago said.

Now even the state is getting involved. Gov. Jerry Brown is considering a bill that would dissolve the current water district so a public or private company can take over.

Thomas Martin, the interim general manager for Sativa, claims water rates could triple under a private company. The eight current employees could all lose their jobs without any recourse.

"All water districts have a right to a public hearing. In our case, we won't have a right. We believe that's undemocratic and draconian," Martin said.

But residents said the problem has been going on for several years and enough is enough.

In front of the water district Monday, protesters set up a booth and had gone door-to-door in support of the bill and to get signatures to recall the board members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywaterhealthdrinking watercontaminated waterComptonWillowbrookLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
State commission votes to eliminate Sativa Water over brown water issue
Sativa Water District manager on leave over reports of fake supporters
Dirty water spurs water district dissolution
Recall petition notice sent to Sativa Water District members
Residents continue to see murky, brown Sativa water in Willowbrook, Compton
State officials: discolored Compton water poses no health risks
Inspectors checking discolored tap water in Compton
Compton, Willowbrook residents dealing with 'contaminated' water
SOCIETY
Temporary homeless shelter opens in downtown LA
Sea level rise endangering Seal Beach wetlands
Bay Area photographer immortalizes Palos Verdes WWII veterans on film
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Suspect tries to choke Moreno Valley K-9 with its own leash
Temporary homeless shelter opens in downtown LA
DASHCAM VIDEO: Bus slams into San Francisco building
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
Stand Up To Cancer raises $123 million
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX
Man found shot to death in Huntington Park
Former Montclair Plaza food court now becoming concert venue
Show More
Rams win their season opener 33-13 over Raiders
OC woman accused of using Holy Fire to scam people for donations
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045
More News