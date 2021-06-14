Society

Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw open two new Dream Fields at the Lincoln Park Recreation Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers, Kershaw open two new Dream Fields at in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was busy striking out nine Texas Rangers en route to a 12-1 win.

Saturday, he threw the ceremonial first pitch at the opening of two new Dodger Dream Fields at the Lincoln Park Recreation Center in Lincoln Heights.

The project included adding new lights, fencing, bullpens, solar scoreboards, dugout roofs and foul poles, along with upgrades to the sprinkler and watering system.

The fields will be used by young people participating in the team's Dodgers RBI youth development program.

The fields were planned as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Legacy program to promote community projects in cities that host baseball's All Star game. The All Star game had been scheduled for Los Angeles in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic and rescheduled for 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyeast los angeleslincoln heightsbaseballsportslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
400-acre fire near Pinyon Pines prompts mandatory evacuations
Long Beach police searching for hit-run driver who killed guard
Veteran charactor actor Ned Beatty dies at 83
Chef Guy Fieri handing out grants to restaurants, students
Video: Off-duty LAPD officer, armed man wounded in shootout outside officer's home
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
IE fire crews prepare for wildfire danger, excessive heat this week
Show More
Security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
'Thrive with Pride Celebration' highlights LGBTQ+ community in SoCal
San Clemente restaurants to pay fee for outdoor dining space
2 men charged in abduction, rape of woman in Huntington Beach
20 acres burned in San Bernardino National Forest
More TOP STORIES News