Dolores Huerta gets Boyle Heights intersection named after her

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta was honored Saturday in Boyle Heights.Huerta now has her own square, "Dolores Huerta Square," at the intersection of East First Street and Chicago Street.It was unveiled at a big celebration featuring music, food and art.Huerta and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union in 1962.In honoring her, officials said Huerta has dedicated her entire life in service to others through her work advancing the rights of farmworkers, women and other disadvantaged communities.The site was chosen because it's the former location of the Stockton Community Service Organization where Huerta led programs.