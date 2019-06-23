Society

Dolores Huerta gets Boyle Heights intersection named after her

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta was honored Saturday in Boyle Heights.

Huerta now has her own square, "Dolores Huerta Square," at the intersection of East First Street and Chicago Street.

It was unveiled at a big celebration featuring music, food and art.

Huerta and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union in 1962.

In honoring her, officials said Huerta has dedicated her entire life in service to others through her work advancing the rights of farmworkers, women and other disadvantaged communities.

The site was chosen because it's the former location of the Stockton Community Service Organization where Huerta led programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countycivil rightslabor unions
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News