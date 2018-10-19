ABC7 SALUTES

Downtown LA veteran dying of cancer has wish of staying in secluded Pasadena hotel granted

Former Army specialist Jeanne Elizabeth Buchanan is dying. She suffers from terminal cancer and the military pioneer has less than six months to live, but Friday was a day of laughter and celebration. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Former Army specialist Jeanne Elizabeth Buchanan is dying. She suffers from terminal cancer and the military pioneer has less than six months to live, but Friday was a day of laughter and celebration.

That's because a longtime wish of hers was granted by the Dream Foundation. She wanted to stay at the Langham, Huntington, Pasadena Hotel.

"I live right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles," Buchanan said. "So I don't have any quiet at all. And I grew up in Connecticut and love nature: the sounds, the smells, the sights. Everything about it. And this is set right in the foothills of the mountains. And I know it's going to be peaceful and places for me to walk."

Dani Cordaro, with the Dream Foundation, said the organization was happy to help.

"We just really are proud of being able to serve those that have served our country," she said. "We are very honored to serve Jeanne today."

Buchana said she joined the army in the 1970s, shortly after women were allowed to become full service members and joined the military police.

"I was one of the first women in that field so that was pretty exciting," Buchanan said. "I also got to be one of the first female desk sergeants in my unit. So it was a very exciting experience. And I went to Germany so I got to travel all over Europe."

On Friday, Jeanne was honored by the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

She'll visit Pasadena over the weekend and knows exactly what will be first on her list.

"Get a massage," Buchanan said, with a laugh.

But she was more serious when she talked about what this gift means to her.

"It goes beyond enjoying life a little more," she said. "Otherwise I'm just a sick person sitting in my apartment all by myself. It's being recognized that I served my country. And this great organization wanted to do something really special for me. Can't tell you how much it means to me."

The Dream Foundation works on donations and fulfills about 2,500 dreams a year, not just for veterans but for any adult with a terminal illness. If you'd like to donate or if you know of someone whose dream you'd like to help fulfill you can click here.

