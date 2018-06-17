SOCIETY

Efforts underway to preserve Santa Monica's Carousel Park

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Preservationists are trying to save Carousel Park in Santa Monica.



The park is in danger of being altered or even removed once a new bridge is built on Colorado Avenue.

The city of Santa Monica and Caltrans released a report saying the 1939 bridge was not seismically safe and needed to be replaced.

The award-winning Carousel Park was completed in 1986 after storms destroyed more than a third of the Pier's length in 1983.

Preservationists argue the park represents the rebirth of the Santa Monica Pier.

And they say it's an important gateway to the historic Carousel.

Three groups have co-sponsored an application to the city to designate Carousel Park a local landmark.
