Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage.The tight supply means higher prices and less selection.Experts say that during the Great Recession 10 years ago, farmers cut back on growing trees, affecting today's supplies.They say larger retailers won't be impacted as much as smaller vendors.But experts say don't panic too much -- you'll still find a tree. It just might cost you a few extra bucks.