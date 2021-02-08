Ten pounds of explosives missing from Southern California marine base

Twentynine Palms, CALIF. (KABC) -- A reward is being offered to help find ten pounds of high-powered plastic explosives.
The C4 explosives disappeared two weeks ago during a training exercise at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base.
Officials believe the explosives may have been stolen.
The base is now offering money for any information leading to their recovery.
