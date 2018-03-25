Eye on L.A. explores 10 uniquely Los Angeles experiences

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dinner and a movie? Come on, you can get more creative than that! Especially if you live in the L.A. area where there are thousands of unique experiences to be explored. We found ten of the best unique L.A. experiences that will make you fall in love with L.A. even more!
Hidden Treasures Store, Topanga Canyon
Hidden Treasures is a visual and vintage goldmine. It has everything from early 20th century dresses to '80s glam accessories, for both men and women. The owner, Darrell Hazen, has been in the vintage clothing business since the '70s, and he knows his stuff. Supermodel Kate Moss and singer Lenny Kravitz love the store and we guarantee if you stop by once, you'll be back! They also buy vintage, so maybe it's time to clean out your closet! http://www.hiddentreasurestopanga.com/
Rock & Roll Flea Market, DTLA
Housed in The Regent Theater, the Rock & Roll Flea Market hosts its themed shopping experience the first Sunday of every month. They have all-day vinyl DJs, visual entertainment, and over 50 vendors selling some of the coolest vintages and vinyl around. If you're thirsty, they have two full bars as well as "boozy brunch bingo." https://rnrflea.com/
Da Poetry Lounge, Fairfax/La Brea
For 20 years, Da Poetry Lounge has brought Angelenos together to express themselves as a family of poets. The lounge started as a living room full of friends, but quickly attracted larger crowds. Now, 200-300 people show up to the show every Tuesday night. They've had all kinds of performers, from your "every day Joe" to people like Ed Sheeran and will.i.am. http://dapoetrylounge.com/
Two Bit Circus, Lincoln Heights
Get ready for the future of entertainment! Two Bit Circus is an L.A. based company changing the way people play. This band of mad scientists, roboticists, visual artists and storytellers have been creating pop up, high tech carnivals featuring new forms of virtual reality, reimagined arcade games and futuristic fun! Coming later this year, Two Bit Circus will open a 50,000 square foot "micro-amusement park" in the Arts District, complete with high tech game experiences, an interactive supper club, and robot bartenders! Sign up for their mailing list for invites to beta testing game nights and the latest info on the grand opening. http://twobitcircus.com/, http://twobitcircus.org/
Virtual Room, Hollywood
Virtual Reality and Escape Rooms are popular trends right now and at Virtual Room in Hollywood, you can enjoy both in one experience! Travel through time, exploring incredible settings as you and your team figure out how to maneuver through these worlds. You will need a team of 2-4 people for this collaborative game. Each player will have their own space and ability to interact with their team virtually and hear them via a headset. It's a great team building activity and a lot of fun!
Virtual Room Hollywood is offering Eye on L.A. viewers an EYEdeal! Get 20% off your first Virtual Room Hollywood experience by entering the promo code "EYEONLA" in the Virtual Room booking site: https://losangeles.virtual-room.com/
Wildlife Waystation, Sylmar
Opened in 1965, the Wildlife Waystation is a 160-acre private animal sanctuary located in the Angeles National Forest. It's home to over 400 wild and exotic animals from 100 different species. Founder Martine Colette, her staff and volunteers are devoted to providing a place of refuge, healing and safety for animals in need. Unlike a zoo, the Wildlife Waystation is a members-only organization that only allows visitation by appointment. With the recent wildfires and mudslides, donations are more important than ever to better prepare for evacuation of their animals in case of natural disasters.
Donate $10 and submit a name suggestion for their three new baby lion cubs. If your name is chosen, you and a guest will get to visit their new lion family at the Wildlife Waystation! Click here for more details: https://wildlifewaystation.org/
The One Up Gastropub & Arcade, Sherman Oaks
The One Up is an '80s themed, arcade bar where you can play all the arcade games for free! They offer delicious, "elevated pub grub" in a cool, entertaining and cozy setting. We recommend the Captain Crunch Chicken Wings and to wet your whistle, order their classic Old Fashioned. http://www.theoneup.com/
Beetle House, Hollywood
At the Beetle House in Hollywood, you can pretend that it's Halloween all year long! This place is truly for the Halloween obsessed and has nightly sideshow acts, themed drinks, costumed characters and freak shows. You can have dinner there too with Tim Burton-inspired dishes that will get your blood flowing. Keep an eye open for their upcoming themed restaurant "the Austin Powers Psychedelic Electric Pussycat Swingers Club" opening Valentine's weekend in Glendale! http://beetlehousela.com/
Bret Banta Comedy House, West Hollywood
Getting stage time in comedy clubs can be tough, so Bret Banta and a few rogue comedians decided to create their own venues. This unique experience takes you out of the club and into Banta's home for a truly one of a kind experience. The shows are incredibly intimate but that's what makes it fun. A $10 ticket will get you water, beer, and some snacks to go along with the show. For show info, follow Bret on Instagram @bretbanta or email him to reserve your seat on the couch at bretjbanta@gmail.com. http://bretbantacomedy.com/
King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh at California Science Center
It's the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb, and you've got to get down to the California Science Center to see the largest King Tut exhibition ever toured before it goes home for good! Open March 24, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019, this is your chance to see over 150 authentic artifacts - 60 of which have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now. Tickets are going fast, but click here to reserve yours now: https://californiasciencecenter.org/exhibits/king-tut-treasures-of-the-golden-pharaoh
