Eyewitness This: 12.3M vehicles added to air bag probe, Target toy recall, skipping breakfast health risks

Air bag investigation expands

Target toy recall

Here are some stories to start your day.Heads up - 12.3 million vehicles are being added to an investigation into malfunctioning air bag controls.Auto safety regulators say the devices may not inflate -- and as many as five people have died because of it.Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler vehicles from the 2010 through 2019 model years are impacted.Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half-a-million wooden toy cars due to a possible choking hazard.The recall includes 8 "Bullseye's" playground toys either sold separately or as part of a set. The toys were sold between October and November of last year.Target says there have been four reports of wheels detaching, and one toy was missing a wheel when it was opened. So far, no injuries have been reported.Looks like mom may have had it right all along -- a new study supports the theory breakfast might really be the most important meal of the day!Researchers found skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk for cardiovascular-related death.After taking a person's age, sex, race, diet, lifestyle, body mass index and diseases status into account -- the study found those who *never ate breakfast had an 87-percent higher risk of a cardiovascular death, specifically heart-disease and stroke!