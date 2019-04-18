Eyewitness This: SoCal company gives special-needs families air-travel practice, bacon cancer study, Mickey's Halloween Party is moving

Here are some stories to start your day.
Open Sky for Autism provides special-needs families with lifelike air-travel practice
Taking a family trip can be challenging for any parent - but it can be especially tough for families of children with autism and other special needs.
But one local company is making things a little easier by giving families a lifelike flight experience.
The Open Sky for Autism program provides air-travel practice for the entire family -like checking in, buckling up, turbulence - and it involves Real-life flight attendants, TSA workers and pilots. Open Sky boards 4-5 times a year and the experience is free. To learn, more go to www.airhollywood.com/events/open-sky-for-autism.
Study: Eating slice of bacon a day linked to higher risk of cancer
A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.
Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years, KCCI reports. They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.
Twenty-five-grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon. Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.
Researchers discovered when a person ate just over on ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19%. A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.
Disney Halloween!
Disneyland's famous Mickey's Halloween Party will move to California Adventure this year and is now called the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party.
It will be hosted by Oogie Boogie from the "Nightmare Before Christmas." It features a villain-themed World of Color and a nighttime outdoor dance party.
Tickets go on sale April 23 for passholders, Vacation Club members and Disney Visa card holders. Tickets go on sale to everyone else on April 30.
