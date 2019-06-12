Society

Eyewitness This: Disneyland's Marvel Land plans move forward, study says people eating credit card worth of plastic weekly, Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms

Here are some stories to start your day.

Marvel Land plans move forward as Disneyland's gets approval from Anaheim

The Disneyland Resort is moving at lightning speed with another expansion next year -- this time with the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies at California Adventure Park.

The city of Anaheim has already approved a handful of permits, which assess the work so far at more than $14 million dollars.

Some of those permits include projects for a new retail outlet, a microbrewery and a character meet-and-greet area.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Study: You could be consuming a credit card's weight in plastic weekly

Did you know you could be swallowing a credit card's weight in plastic every week?

According to a new study by the University of Newcastle, in Australia, people ingest an average of 5 grams of micro-plastics -- which are particles smaller than 5 millimeters.

This kind of contamination is found in food and drinks, like water, beer, shellfish and salt.

Researchers say the particles can come from everyday products, like microbeads in toothpaste and artificial clothing fibers.

Pampers, Koala Kare to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across U.S. and Canada

Pampers is stepping in to give dads across the country a hand when it comes to having a clean place to change their child's diaper.

The baby and toddler products company launched the "Love the Change" campaign in partnership with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.

Changing tables will be installed in the restrooms of high-need public places first -- such as parks, recreation centers, community centers and libraries.

They'll roll out in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness thismarveldrinking waterparentingpollutionmarvel comicsdisneyfoodbabydisneylandtoddlerplasticdrinkingstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News