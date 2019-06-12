Eyewitness This: Disneyland's Marvel Land plans move forward, study says people eating credit card worth of plastic weekly, Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms

Here are some stories to start your day.
Marvel Land plans move forward as Disneyland's gets approval from Anaheim
The Disneyland Resort is moving at lightning speed with another expansion next year -- this time with the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies at California Adventure Park.
The city of Anaheim has already approved a handful of permits, which assess the work so far at more than $14 million dollars.
Some of those permits include projects for a new retail outlet, a microbrewery and a character meet-and-greet area.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Study: You could be consuming a credit card's weight in plastic weekly
Did you know you could be swallowing a credit card's weight in plastic every week?
According to a new study by the University of Newcastle, in Australia, people ingest an average of 5 grams of micro-plastics -- which are particles smaller than 5 millimeters.
This kind of contamination is found in food and drinks, like water, beer, shellfish and salt.
Researchers say the particles can come from everyday products, like microbeads in toothpaste and artificial clothing fibers.
Pampers, Koala Kare to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across U.S. and Canada
Pampers is stepping in to give dads across the country a hand when it comes to having a clean place to change their child's diaper.
The baby and toddler products company launched the "Love the Change" campaign in partnership with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.
Changing tables will be installed in the restrooms of high-need public places first -- such as parks, recreation centers, community centers and libraries.
They'll roll out in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia and more.
