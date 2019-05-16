Eyewitness This: Benefit concert for SoCal homeless, pork prices expected to spike, dogs help in cancer-detection technology

Here are some stories to start your day.A seed planted years ago has flourished into a father-son mission to end homelessness.San Fernando Valley native Evan Craft, inspired by his father Ken, is hoping to raise $100,000 through Mi Casa L.A., his second annual benefit concert to raise money to provide shelter, food, clothing and services for the homeless in Los Angeles.Sunday's concert at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Porter Ranch has tickets from $25 to $105 for a meet and greet featuring several big named artists in the Spanish-language Christian music scene.Bad news for bacon lovers: The price of pork is expected to rise at record levels later this year.Officials say African swine fever is killing off China's pork industry, and its entire population could shrink by a third this year.So how will that affect prices at the grocery store? Experts say China is the world's largest consumer of pork.Providers may not be able to keep up with demand, which could cause the price surge.A dog's superior sense of smell is helping to detect cancer at its earliest stages.Researchers take blood plasma from cancer patients and place them into one of eight canisters for the pups to sniff out.The goal is not for dogs to sniff cancer out in people, but rather to help scientists perfect an electronic nose that will.PennVet Working Dog Center in Philadelphia says while it is possible for a pet to sense certain cancers in their owners, a machine is more reliable.Researchers say an electronic nose will be able to essentially do the same thing as a trained dog's snout - sniff for stage one ovarian cancer, a disease that can now only be detected in later stages.