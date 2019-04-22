Eyewitness This: New ADHD device approved, LA straw restrictions now in effect, plus Earth Day deals

Here are some stories to start your day.
FDA approves new device to treat ADHD
The FDA has approved a new medical device to help treat ADHD in children.
The non-invasive Monarch ETNS system, which was developed by doctors and researchers at UCLA, can be used by kids between 7 and 12 who are not currently on medication for the disorder.
It delivers a low-level electrical pulse to the parts of the brain responsible for A-D-H-D symptoms.
The device is not currently covered by insurance and could cost just over $1,000.
Plastic straws: On-request law goes into effect in LA
If you want a plastic straw for your drink in Los Angeles, you're going to have to ask for it. That's because the city's on-request law just went into effect.
The law requires restaurants with 26 employees or more to only provide plastic drinking straws if a customer asks for one. By Oct. 1, all restaurants in L.A., regardless of size, will need to comply.
The law means that the city of L.A. is another step closer to completely banning plastic straws. The law aims to reduce plastic waste from littering our beaches and waterways.
Earth Day deals
Earth Day is here, and there are some deals and steals - good for your pocket book as well as Mother Nature!
Here in SoCal, Metro and Metrolink are offering free rides for Earth Day.
Others getting on the deals - Levi's, World Market, and Target. In fact, from April 22 through May 4, you can trade in an old car seat and get a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or select other baby gear purchase at Target! The coupon is good through May 11.
Check out more deals here.
