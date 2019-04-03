Eyewitness This: Paid parental leave for Angelenos, Whole Foods price cuts, 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks record

Paid parental leave for Angelenos

Here are some stories to start your day.The Los Angeles City Council is moving forward with a proposal to let new parents take up to 18 weeks of fully paid leave.State law currently allows for 18 weeks of leave -- but with eligible employees receiving only a percentage of their wages. The new plan - passed unanimously by the City Council - would raise it to 100 percent.The proposed law still has to go through an approval process. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he would support it.And some good news for Whole Foods customers - starting today, hundreds of products at the popular supermarket chain are dropping in price!Shoppers will see the biggest savings in the produce department.Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, says it expects customers to save about 20 percent on average.This will come as no surprise to Marvel fans - the numbers are showing that "Avengers: Endgame" could be the most anticipated movie of all time.A mere 6 hours after tickets went on sale, Fandango tweeted that the sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War" had already surpassed the amount of ticket sales in the first 24 hours for the previous record-holder, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."Opening-night showings of "Avengers: Endgame" begin on April 25th, the day before the blockbuster's nationwide release.