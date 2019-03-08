Eyewitness This: Exclusive drone video of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge,' Steph Curry unveils shoes inspired by CA girl, teacher wins $10K for reading fine print

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.
WOW! Drone video shows incredible view of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' in Disneyland
Hey "Star Wars" fans, we're sure you all heard the news -- "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will open at Disneyland on May 31, and at Disney World on August 29.
But did you see this? We got an exclusive drone view of the new attraction - known to many simply as "Star Wars" Land. The video shows a rare view inside the much anticipated galactic attraction.
Steph Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by young California girl
A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale, thanks to a 9-year-old Napa girl.
Back in November, Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking why his sneakers weren't offered in the girls' section of the company's website. Curry promised he'd do something about it.
He and Riley met in Oakland on Thursday. He unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" in celebration of International Women's Day.
The shoes come with the messages "Be Fearless," "Girl Power," "Be the Change," "Girls Hoop Too" and "Rock the Currys." Proceeds from sales will go toward a scholarship created for college-bound female students in Northern California.
Teacher wins $10K just for reading fine print
A Georgia school teacher is finding out that sometimes, it pays to read the fine print! She is now $10,000 richer for doing just that.
She found a contest hidden in the pages of travel insurance she purchased - it said the first person to discover the contest would win a 10-thousand dollar grand prize!
The contest also donated 10-thousand to a children's reading charity and *another 5-thousand dollars to both of the schools that Georgia teacher works at.
