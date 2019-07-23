World famous figure skating coach Rafael Arutyunyan to become U.S. citizen at L.A. Convention Center

For the last 45 years, Rafael Arutyunyan has worked with some of the biggest names in figure skating. The list includes Olympians, world champions and stars of the sport."Michelle Kwan, about two to three years, that was a great time," Arutyunyan said. "I worked with Sasha Cohen, Ashley Wagner."On the ice with him on Monday? Two-time world champion and Olympic medalist Nathan Chen."He's a mentor, he's almost like a father figure to me so having him at the rink every single day means a lot to me," said Chen.Arutyunyan is used to stepping back and letting his skaters shine, but Tuesday, he will be the one on center stage. The native of Armenia will be sworn in as a new U.S. citizen. He will join nearly 6,300 other immigrants at the Los Angeles Convention Center ceremony."I heard (the) words... land of opportunity, it was for me, it worked really well," Arutyunyan said.For much of his career and especially now, Arutyunyan trains skaters from all over the world. He said that's his representation of America."They have opportunities to train, there is facilities, which you can use," Arutyunyan said. "And nothing in your way."And now he's achieving a goal he set 20 years ago - to officially call this country his home. He says the key to his success here is very simple."Key for everyone, everybody who does a business... you must love what you do," he said.